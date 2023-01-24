BELLOWS FALLS — With help from supporters and members, 91.5 WOOL.fm community radio has recently upgraded its Studio-to-Transmitter link. This is considered a significant achievement that has vastly improved the quality and stability of Black Sheep Radio’s broadcast at 91.5 FM.
Through the help of dedicated volunteers, the station also updated its streaming address. If you’re outside of the broadcast area or simply prefer to listen online, go to the website, blacksheepradio.org and click either the ‘Streamer’ button or the ‘Listen’ link. You can choose to connect to the new stream directly, or to the restreaming services TuneIn, or Radio.Garden.
The website also allows people to browse the broadcast schedule, renew their membership, make a donation, or purchase Black Sheep Radio swag like t-shirts and stickers. If you’d like to have your own radio show, members are also welcome to sign up to become a WOOL DJ.