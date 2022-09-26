BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision was visited by U.S. Army Aviator Col. Justin L. Highley, commander of the Technology Development Directorate-Aviation, Systems Integration Directorate, out of Ft. Eustis, Va., leading the development and prototyping efforts for the military aviation enterprise.
GSP employees manufacture over 200 parts for the General Electric-produced T-700 engine, which powers the Apache AH-64E Army attack helicopter.
On Sept. 1, Highley made two stops at GSP en route back to Virginia, coming from an earlier visit to Beta Technologies in Burlington. He was invited to Brattleboro by long-term colleague Kurt Kwader, serving as the lean and continuous improvement lead at GSP.
The first stop involved a tour of the new and improved G.S. Precision School of Manufacturing Technology at 343 John Seitz Drive. While there, Highley took the opportunity to address the new cohort of 15 students who were in their second week of training.
"Your proximity to the target does not necessarily correlate with your importance to the mission," said Highly.
Highley commented on the thousands of training sorties and dozens of combat missions in which no flight failed because of part failure. Their success "is a testament to the work you all do here and that your predecessors have done," said Highley.
The next stop was just north down John Seitz Drive to 101, the headquarters building for GSP. There, Highley addressed a broader audience of over 80 employees from all departments.
"The work that you have done is there. The product that you have provided is there. That's what is making that person on the ground successful," Highley said, touting the AH-64E as the greatest attack helicopter in the world.