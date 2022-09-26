The Apache AH-64D/E is the U.S. Army’s premier attack helicopter. It is capable of destroying armor, personnel and materiel targets in obscured battlefield conditions. The Apache is a twin-engine, four-blade tandem-seat attack helicopter equipped with an M230 30 mm cannon, Hydra-70 2.75-inch rockets and Hellfire missiles, guided by laser and radio frequency. Workers at G.S. Precision make key parts for this machine, right here in Brattleboro.