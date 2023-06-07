BRATTLEBORO — Timothy Damon Dalby, who has ties to the local area through his wife and her family, was promoted to Colonel in the United States Air Force on Nov. 1, 2022.
Colonel Dalby is from Grosse Pointe, Michigan. His parents are Robin and Christine Dalby. He was commissioned through the Reserved Officer Training Corps upon graduation from Michigan State University in May 2001 and received his Master of Science degree in engineer management from The Air Force Institute of Technology in 2007. He is married to Alison (Bell) Dalby, and they have a five-year-old son, Nolan. Alison grew up in Brattleboro, and her parents are Anne (Shield) Valgoi, Renee Valgoi and Thomas Bell. Alison's grandmother, Elaine Shield, is a lifelong resident of Brattleboro.
For the past year, Dalby has served as the Command Engineer, Headquarters 7th Air Force, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. In this capacity, he is the principal advisor to the commander on all infrastructure and civil engineer activities, enabling the combat readiness of five co-located operating bases and two main operating bases across the Korean Peninsula.
Prior to this assignment, he has served in various positions as a civil engineer at base, Combatant Command and Air Staff levels, as well as RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer). He has also served as squadron commander two times and deployed five times to Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, Kuwait, and the Horn of Africa.
In July, Dalby will assume command of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas. The 17th Mission Support Group is said to be the most diverse group and consists of six squadrons responsible for all aspects of logistical and personnel support on Goodfellow. The group provides the foundation for executing the training mission and taking care of Team Goodfellow members. Day to day, they maintain and continually improve the base infrastructure, provide security and operate the wing's extensive computer architecture. Likewise, they manage all recreational facilities and activities on the base, ensuring superb quality of life.