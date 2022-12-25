BRATTLEBORO — In a surprise visit on Dec. 16, UScellular donated food items to Groundworks Collaborative to aid them in their mission of providing food for those in need. This donation will help them purchase food for the organization's grocery store, where anyone can come for free twice a month for groceries.
"Groundworks Collaborative does so much for our community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Brattleboro area," said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager at UScellular in New England. "Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties, and make memories this time of year."
Groundworks Collaborative was established in 2015 following the merger of two well-established organizations: the Brattleboro Area Drop-In Center and Morningside Shelter (having previously been in existence for 27 and 36 years, respectively). The organization works with people and systems, creating solutions to end hunger and homelessness for all people in the region. Groundworks Collaborative envisions a community in which all people have their basic needs met, including a safe and dignified place to call home.
This holiday season, UScellular is providing food banks, pantries, and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores are also collecting donations for local food-focused non-profits. For more information, go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/nourishing-connections/ newsroom.uscellular.com/nourishing-connections.