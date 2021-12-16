BRATTLEBORO — To celebrate the holiday season and community, UScellular donated $500 to the Vermont Children’s Alliance and Windham County Safe Place.
To bring locally grown joy to Brattleboro, UScellular worked with its local team to learn about the needs of the community and then reached out to Vermont Children’s Alliance and Windham County Safe Place to get their ideal wish list. Traveling in a holiday-themed truck, the company delivered a $500 gift card to help purchase shelter needs not covered by grants. This gift is one of more than 70 donations UScellular is making to help connect with its local communities and spread joy this holiday season. Also in Vermont, the company delivered 30 hams to the Springfield Family Shelter to help feed more people during the holidays.
”Giving back to the people and organizations that make Brattleboro a city we are proud to call home is what this season is all about,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president and general manager for UScellular in New England. “Especially after last year, it is a true joy to celebrate and connect with the organizations that make our community special.”
The Vermont Children’s Alliance is a non-profit network of children’s advocacy centers committed to improving the way Vermont supports and responds to victims of child abuse and child sexual abuse. Member programs can be found throughout Vermont and currently serve abused children and their families in almost every single county, including the Windham County Safe Place.
Through this initiative, organizations from hospitals to local Boys and Girls Clubs will receive a little extra cheer, and gifts range from toys for children to food donations for local homeless shelters.
In addition to community gifts, UScellular is hosting a sweepstakes in which $10,000 will go to the winner and another $10,000 will go to the Science, Technology, Education and Math program of the winner’s choice at locallygrownjoy.uscellular.com.