GUILFORD — Like many Vermonters, David Feurzeig is alarmed about the climate crisis. The pianist and University of Vermont music professor lives in a net-metered house in Huntington that is heated mostly with heat pumps. He drives a Chevrolet Volt powered by a solar array built from scratch by his tech-savvy wife and grown children.
But what separates him from most climate warriors is his decision never to fly again.
It’s a laudable goal — and still unimaginable for many. So Feurzeig, 56, has embarked on a project to demonstrate that a plane-free life is possible, even for musicians who typically travel to give concerts.
Play Every Town is Feurzeig’s project to play a free concert in every town in Vermont without releasing any carbon into the atmosphere in the process. The mode of transportation is his electric car.
He estimates that, at the rate of at least one concert a week, it will take him four and a half years to reach all 251 towns. (After July, when Essex Junction becomes a city, that number will be 252.)
He’s documenting his journey on Instagram, Facebook and a blog on his project website.
He will perform at Guilford Community Church on Saturday, July 9, at 3 p.m.
At his launch concert on May 6, at the UVM Recital Hall in Burlington, Feurzeig didn’t immediately explain his motivation to the audience of about 70, presumably because the home crowd already knew about it. Instead, he mentioned that the concert was only the second he had performed live in two and a half years.
Moving from the performance desert of the earlier pandemic to giving weekly concerts is, well, like going from zero to 60 in a very fast electric car.
Feurzeig made plenty of his own analogies while chattily introducing pieces on his program. Before playing Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata No. 1 in F Minor, Op. 2, No. 1, he noted that the composer famously “challenged every assumption, expectation, tradition” in music — “which is kind of like what we have to do now” to combat global warming, he said.
In an illuminating pairing, Feurzeig alternated the dances in Johann Sebastian Bach’s Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 1 — a sarabande, a gigue (or jig) and so on — with American ragtime pieces. One was his own rag, a genre in which he composes regularly, titled “Happy Birthday, Martin.”
Before playing the courante, a baroque dance with running steps, Feurzeig said it made him think of Bach’s 280-mile walk as a 20-year-old from Arnstadt to Lübeck, Germany, to see a famous organist play. Feurzeig cited the feat as proof that humans need not depend on carbon-emitting modes of transportation.