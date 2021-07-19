HALIFAX — On Friday, July 23, from 4 to 8 p.m., Rescue Inc. will provide a free clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Halifax Community Hall. Rescue will offer the single-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson for people age 18 and older. Rescue will also offer the two-dose vaccine by Pfizer for people who at least 12 years old. Rescue will return to Halifax on Friday, 13 August to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccination. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective. To “sweeten” the event, the Halifax Community Club will host an ice cream social at the same time as the clinic. The ice cream will be free for each person who just received a vaccination, people who are already vaccinated, and children who are younger than 12 years old. There is some seating available on the grounds of the historic Community Hall, and the building will be open. This event is free and open to all in the greater Halifax community and anyone who needs a COVID-19 vaccination. The historic Halifax Community Hall, located at 20 Brook Road in West Halifax, is wheelchair accessible and has an accessible bathroom. For more information about the event, contact Community Club member Linda Lyon (LindaALyon@gmail.com or 802-368-2211) or Halifax Select Board member Pete Silverberg (PSilverberg552@gmail.com or 802-368-2270). For more information about the vaccines, go to https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine.
The Whetstone Brook, seen here from the Gilbert Memorial Bridge in downtown Brattleboro, has turned into a raging river because of recent heavy rains.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
A local chef who prepared meals for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic has opened a brick-and-mortar market. Nicole Reisman this week opened NCK Community Kitchen at 34 Elliot St, in Brattleboro.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
After the first two weeks of the Food Truck Roundup being canceled because of weather, people flocked to the Retreat Farm, in Brattleboro, Vt., to enjoy food and music on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
- Chris Mays
-
Vermont Suitcase Company will be performing the play at outdoor venues across the state. The local theater group is sponsored by Winston Prouty Center for Children and Family, The Porch, and Foard Panel. The group thanks the Winston Prouty center for the generous use of their community room …
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Diane Rousseau, of Diane Rousseau Conservation, in North Adams, Mass., restores a stained glass window at the shop of DuGrenier Custom Glass Designs, in Townshend, Vt. on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The window was originally installed in 1895 in the Second Baptist Church of Townshend.