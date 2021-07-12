Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Recently, the Vermont Department of Health held COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the World Learning and School for International Training campus. Nearly 700 vaccinations were administered during these clinics. Community members like Kit Martin see vaccination as a chance for regaining a semblance of the normal. “It’s a relief. Now we can finally get out of the house and take the next step into our lives,” said Martin.