BRATTLEBORO — Recently, the Vermont Department of Health held COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the World Learning and School for International Training campus. Nearly 700 vaccinations were administered during these clinics. Community members like Kit Martin see vaccination as a chance for regaining a semblance of the normal. “It’s a relief. Now we can finally get out of the house and take the next step into our lives,” said Martin.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
The top section of stairs at Madame Sherri Forest, in Chesterfield, N.H., collapsed over the weekend. The stairs are about the only things left from the ruins of an elaborate “castle” where Madame Sherri (born Antoinette Bramare), an enigmatic costume designer, threw glamorous parties for N…
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Water rushes over Old Jelly Mill Falls after a week of heavy rain on Friday, July 9, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A small group attends the first congregate dinner that was hosted by Brattleboro Senior Meals at the Gibson Aiken Center, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Brattleboro Senior Meals had to stop the congregate dinners 16 months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
It was a rough go as Brattleboro’s Little League All-Star 12 Team lost 14-0 to Bennington during a home game at the Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.