BRATTLEBORO -- Epsilon Spires will host a Walk-In Coronavirus Vaccine Clinic at 190 Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, with bonus live performances on the historic 1906 Estey Opus Pipe Organ in the Sanctuary of this former Baptist Church.
The vaccine offered will be the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot. According to Creative Director Jamie Mohr, Epsilon Spires is collaborating with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and scheduled the clinic during lunchtime hoping that it will be convenient for people to drop in.
Inspired by a similar pairing of arms and ears at the Salisbury Cathedral in England, Mohr reached out to two organists who will showcase their talents on the organ in order to give vaccine recipients a more pleasant experience during the 15 minute post-shot waiting period.
Dr. Alexander Meszler, Epsilon Spires board member and a fan of this particular organ (he performed his composition "Ecology of the Borderlands" in 2019) is coming from Syracuse, New York to play for this event. Meszler is an organist, performing artist, and researcher. He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Arizona State University and currently teaches at Syracuse University. “For this program, I'll focus on highlighting the variety of soft orchestral colors that the Estey organ so wonderfully provides," Meszler said. “I'll be playing gentle music that will allow listeners, should they choose, to drift away momentarily, both to contemplate this past year but also the future.”
Breton Abbondanzio teaches music at St. Michael School as well as serving as the music director at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro (where he also plays an Estey Organ that was rebuilt by John Wessel.). Abbondanzio has been an organist for 21 years and earned an organ performance degree from UMass Amherst. “The Epsilon Spires instrument is new to me, and I am eager to explore its rich tonal palette in presenting a program of both quiet, reflective repertoire and improvisations inspired by the instrument, the space, and the event itself,” he said.
“Breton came to us after we reached out to the Estey Organ Museum for potential players,” said Mohr. “We are thrilled to introduce the organ to Breton, and Breton to the wider community.”
“And members of the public are welcome to stop by as well,” Mohr continued. “While we are happy to entertain the newly vaccinated, we would be glad to see anyone who would like to stop and listen for a few minutes."
For more information, visit www.epsilonspires.org.