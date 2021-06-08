VERNON — The Vernon Historical Museum will open for the season on Sunday, June 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be open on Sundays, from 2 to 4 p.m., through September 19 (closed July 4) and also by appointment.
The main building is a schoolhouse built in 1848 from locally made bricks. Inside there are rooms that recreate the original one-room school, a farm kitchen, display of period tools, genealogy information, and a wealth of local artifacts and information. The annex building houses horse-drawn carriages, farm related equipment, tools, a portion of the former North Vernon post office, an anchor found in the Connecticut River, and other items.
The museum is maintained by Vernon Historians Inc., a non-profit organization. It is located at 4201 Fort Bridgman Road (Route 142) in Vernon. Admission is free and masks are required.
To access the museum or join Vernon Historians, Inc.: vernonvermonthistorians@gmail.com