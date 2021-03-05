TOWNSHEND – The next “VeggieVanGo” free food event, hosted by Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital and organized by the Vermont Foodbank, will be held on Wednesday, March 10.
Townshend’s VeggieVanGo event now takes place on the second Wednesday of the month, from noon to 1 p.m., in front of Leland & Gray Middle High School (enter the school drive via Peaked Mountain Road).
The program’s goal is to help people obtain fresh fruits and vegetables to sustain a healthy lifestyle. All are welcome and no proof of eligibility is required. For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109.