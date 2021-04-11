TOWNSHEND -- Because of the financial stress that COVID-19 has caused many families, the Vermont Foodbank is reporting an increase in need at the local VeggieVanGo event sponsored by Grace Cottage Hospital. The organization is looking for more volunteers from the community to meet this need.
VeggieVanGo volunteer duties include: sorting and putting produce into bags, lifting bags of produce or boxes of food into client cars, managing traffic flow, and cleaning up after the distribution. This volunteer job is in a fast-paced environment, will involve bending, stooping, and lifting bags into cars and volunteers will be standing for prolonged periods of time outside.
To fill out a volunteer application or register for this event, visit the Vermont Foodbank’s VolunteerHub. Reach out to Kate Steward, volunteer services coordinator, at ksteward@vtfoodbank.org or 802-498-8323 with any questions.
A program of the Vermont Foodbank, VeggieVanGo, provides fresh and healthy produce to Vermonters in need of food assistance at schools and health-care facilities throughout the state. The VeggieVanGo fresh produce distribution events do not require a reservation and there are no eligibility requirements to access the program.