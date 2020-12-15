Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TOWNSHEND — The Vermont Foodbank’s “VeggieVanGo” free food distribution program in Townshend has been rescheduled because of weather concerns.

It will now be held on Monday, Dec. 21, from noon to 1 pm in the lower parking lot of Leland & Gray High School, at the intersection of Routes 30 & 35 in Townshend.

The purpose of the program is to help people obtain fresh fruits and vegetables to sustain a healthy lifestyle.

All are welcome and no proof of eligibility is required.

Call 802-365-9109 for information.

