TOWNSHEND — The Vermont Foodbank’s “VeggieVanGo” free food distribution program in Townshend has been rescheduled because of weather concerns.
It will now be held on Monday, Dec. 21, from noon to 1 pm in the lower parking lot of Leland & Gray High School, at the intersection of Routes 30 & 35 in Townshend.
The purpose of the program is to help people obtain fresh fruits and vegetables to sustain a healthy lifestyle.
All are welcome and no proof of eligibility is required.
Call 802-365-9109 for information.