BRATTLEBORO — Vendor applications are now being accepted for the 18th season of the Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market. The market's mission is to support sustainable agriculture by providing a viable winter-season direct market outlet for local community-based farms while building community and promoting regional sustainability.
The Winter Market will open for the 2023-24 season on Saturday, Nov. 4, and will operate through March 30, 2024. Weekly market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A wide array of products are typically offered, including locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods, handcrafted items such as clothing, jewelry, pottery, soaps, lunch menus and more. Preference is given to regional agricultural vendors, particularly those bringing new unduplicated products to market. This is a juried market. New vendors or returning vendors with new craft, prepared food or value-added products will need to complete a jury process.
The market's sustainability mission places an emphasis on local sourcing for prepared foods sold at the market, meaning that our prepared food vendors are expected to feature ingredients sourced from local and regional growers and producers.
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market is a project of Post Oil Solutions, a grassroots citizen sustainability group based in Windham County. The goal is to raise awareness about sustainable practices for our homes, neighborhoods, and larger communities and help create the infrastructure needed in the region in this changing climate. The creation of a community-based food system is seen as a critical component of that infrastructure.
If you are interested in the upcoming Winter Farmers Market season, send in an application soon. The application and market policy information can be found at www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org. For more information, call Sherry at 802-275-2835 or send an email to farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.