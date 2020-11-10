WEST TOWNSHEND — Starting Sunday, Nov. 15, there will be an online Winter Crafts Market as part of the West River Community Market. They also hope to have a small selection available to browse for holiday gifts at the West Townshend Country Store. If you or someone you know is interested in participating, please email info@westtownshend.org.
