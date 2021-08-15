BRATTLEBORO — Vendor applications are now being accepted for the 16th season of the Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market located in the C. F. Church Building, 80 Flat St.
Interested vendors are encouraged to submit an application prior to the September 1 deadline.
The Winter Market will open for the 2021/2022 season on November 6 and will operate through March 26, 2022. Weekly market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A wide array of products are typically offered including locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods, handcrafted items such as clothing, jewelry, pottery, soaps, lunch menus and more. Preference is given to regional agricultural vendors interested in bringing new products to market. Our mission is to support sustainable agriculture by providing a viable winter-season direct market outlet for local community-based farms while building community and promoting regional sustainability.
This is a juried market. New vendors or returning vendors with new craft, prepared food or value-added products will need to complete a jury process. Any questions regarding the jury process can be directed to Susan Dunning at 802-228-3230.
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market is a project of Post Oil Solutions, a grassroots citizen sustainability group based in Windham County. Our goal is to raise awareness about sustainable practices for our homes, neighborhoods, and larger communities, and help create the infrastructure needed in our region as we deal with our changing climate. The creation of a community-based food system is a critical component of that infrastructure.
If interested in vending at the upcoming Winter Farmers Market, send in an application before September 1. The application and market policy information can be found at www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org along with updates as we continue to monitor the situation and plan accordingly for this season. For more information, call Sherry at 802-275-2835 or send an email to farmersmarket @postoilsolutions.org.