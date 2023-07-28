BRATTLEBORO — The local Verizon retailer on Putney Road is participating in TCC and Wireless Zone retailers 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, with 120,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies given away across the country.
Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, is hosting the giveaway on Sunday, July 30, starting at 1 p.m., while supplies last.
One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
Round Room, LLC operates 1,248 TCC and Wireless Zone wireless retail stores across 43 states.