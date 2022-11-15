BURLINGTON — Those who think that 4-H is just an agricultural program should think again. Although that is partly true, 4-H provides lots of opportunities for youths ages 5 to 18, according to Sarah Kleinman, University of Vermont Extension 4-H state program director.
“The Vermont 4-H program offers all kinds of opportunities for young people to explore a passion, try something new and connect with their peers in a fun, supportive environment,” Kleinman said. “They can learn about coding and robotics, health and fitness, photography and the arts, among many other projects.
“Agriculture continues to be an important part of 4-H, too, with many club members enrolled in dairy, horse, working steer, poultry, sheep and beef projects,” Kleinman noted. “With its emphasis on learning by doing through club work, community service and local, county and state activities, 4-H also builds strong leadership, civic engagement and life skills. 4-H helps young people find their spark and opens the door to a pipeline that can lead to education and career.”
In the next few months, many 4-H clubs will enroll new members as it gears up for the upcoming project year. Adult volunteers also are needed to support 4-H programming and events, as well as organize and lead new clubs.
“4-H experiences are offered in partnership with caring community members,” Kleinman said. “Trained volunteers facilitate many of these opportunities, helping youth explore their interests, build skills and foster relationships with peers and mentors.”
Opportunities for volunteers might include short-term programs that teach a specific skill, as well as longer-term commitments, such as serving as a club or project leader.
Older 4-H’ers also can volunteer to assist with events or be a teen leader in their club. And they can participate in teen leadership programs such as TRY (Teens Reaching Youth), a teen-led environmental education program, or the just-launched UVM 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program as a teen health and wellness ambassador.
Vermont 4-H also offers after-school programs and activities, such as the Natural Resources Management Academy, teen science cafes and the Youth Environmental Summit, which engage non-4-H members. The latter is a full-day program designed to help middle and high school students find their voices and take action on environmental issues.
To learn more about joining a 4-H club or becoming an adult 4-H volunteer, contact Kleinman at 802-651-8343, ext. 521, or sarah.kleinman@uvm.edu.