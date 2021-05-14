BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Adult Learning (VAL), serving Windham County since 1980, moved to new space at 99 Putney Road from the previous location at 90 Birge St.
The agency is currently offering online and in-person services.
“I absolutely love our new space because it’s filled with natural light and warm inviting colors,” said Kimberly Sizelove, regional director. “We have plenty of opportunities for students to enjoy being here, like a cafe and an outdoor courtyard. It feels like a home away from home!”
VAL serves adults, aged 16 and over, providing basic education and literacy, high school completion, GED tutoring and testing, courses for English Language Learners, workforce readiness and development, and transition to post-secondary education. Services are free.
For more information, call 802-257-9449, visit www.vtadultlearning.org or text VAL to 833-900-0907.