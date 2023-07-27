BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Free Public Library announced a Summer Readers event featuring Vermont author Doug Wilhelm and a book giveaway on Monday, July 31, 5 p.m. at the library at 65 Westminster St.
Wilhelm is the author of 14 books for middle-grade readers, including "The Revealers" and nine books in the "Choose Your Own Adventure" series. During the visit, Wilhelm will captivate the audience with fascinating tales behind his books, offer insights into his creative process and inspire young minds to cultivate a love for reading and storytelling.
As part of the celebration, the Rockingham Free Public Library will host a book giveaway. All youth who attend will be able to select two new books to keep from a wide selection of options.
This free and open-to-the-public Summer Readers program is made possible by a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation. For more information, contact the library at 802-463-4270, rockinghamlibrary.org or youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org.