DUMMERSTON — Ann Braden, the author of "The Benefits of Being an Octopus, Flight of the Puffin," will be presenting on behalf of the Children's Literacy Foundation to campers at Green Mountain Camp for Girls on Thursday, July 28.
Braden writes about empowering children to stand up for themselves, even when life is hard. Her award-winning middle-grade books have received widespread acclaim and have been named to Vermont's Golden Dome Award list, among other accolades.
At the close of her presentation, each camper will choose two books to keep from CLiF's giveaway table. Since 1998, CLiF has served close to 400,000 children in Vermont and New Hampshire, giving away almost $10 million in new books.
For questions about this event, contact CLiF Program Manager Jana Brown at jana@clifonline.org.