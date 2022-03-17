BERLIN — The 35th Vermont Scholastic High School and Middle School Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 16, at the Capital City Grange Hall on Vermont Rt. 12.
All Vermont students are eligible to compete for State Championships in Middle School, grades six through eight, and High School grades nine through 12, divisions. All abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate.
Advance registration is required. Complete rules and registration information can be found at vtchess.info or by contacting Mike Stridsberg, Tournament Director, at mike@vtchess.info.