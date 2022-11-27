MONTPELIER — The Vermont Community Broadband Board will match local American Rescue Plan Act contributions dedicated to broadband as part of the board's Act 71 Broadband Construction Grant Program.
To be matched, the funds must be pledged to the communications union district serving the town or to an eligible provider committing to build out to all underserved locations in a community if the town is not a member of a CUD. The goal of the program is to accelerate the build-out of broadband while decreasing its cost and providing affordable service for town residents.
"This is a great opportunity for towns to boost the power of the dollars they spend getting their residents connected. This match enables their funds to go much further, getting them connected faster and ultimately at a lower cost. The more money that comes from grants like this, the better for our towns," said Gov. Phil Scott.
Most pledges will flow through the communications union districts. The CUDs plan to use the funds to overcome obstacles unique to each town, cover the cost of drops to low-income residents, accelerate the build-out in the town or support build-out to areas with existing services not meeting the needs of the community. The funds might also allow a CUD to pursue innovative financing to save residents money over the long term. This could include using the town funds to leverage other federal programs, buying down interest rates and letters of credit, or creating revolving loan funds for the purpose of expanding broadband.
"[The Vermont League of Cities and Towns] has encouraged towns, cities and villages that accepted ARPA funds to be patient and look for opportunities to leverage their local awards. The [board's program] is an excellent opportunity for the local leadership of Vermont communities that have identified access to broadband as one of their top priorities to multiply their ARPA dollars and deliver this essential service to their residents," said Katie Buckley, director at the agency.
So far, 40 towns from across the state have pledged a total of $2.49 million to their CUDs or providers that will be matched.
Town pledges will be matched up to $100,000 per town. The CUD or the nonmember towns must be participating in the Act 71 Broadband Construction Grant Program to receive the match. Towns must pledge the funds before May 31 to be eligible for the match.
For information on how to apply, visit publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vcbb-town-match-program-broadband.