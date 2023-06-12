MONTPELIER — The Vermont Community Broadband Board will hold an in-person listening session to hear input on the current state of internet service; barriers Vermonters have accessing, affording, or using it; and what can be done to improve it. The meeting will be this Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library.
VCBB is gathering input to develop Vermont’s Internet for All plans to bridge the digital divide and ensure all Vermonters have access to affordable broadband as well as the knowledge and equipment to use it.
Everyone is welcome at this free event. Participants will receive a $20 gas card to compensate them for their travel expenses, and refreshments will be provided.
Comments can also be emailed to vcbb.info@vermont.gov, written to VCBB, 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620, or given over the phone at 800-622-4496. For more information, visit Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act, Department of Public Service (vermont.gov).