BRATTLEBORO — Funding is now available for Vermont organizations in the Brattleboro area through the Crosby-Gannett Fund grant program. The purpose of the fund is to support endeavors that contribute to the betterment and vitality of the Brattleboro area.
The Crosby-Gannett Fund has evolved its giving strategy and, beginning in 2023 will award a grant to one applicant annually. The grant term will be active for three years, and the grantee will receive $7,500 per year, totaling $22,500 over the three-year period. The goal of the new model is to provide reliable capacity-building support to creative ideas that will enable meaningful improvement in the Brattleboro area. The fund will prioritize small community-based organizations or specific projects within larger organizations.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Visit vermontcf.org/crosby-gannett to learn more and apply.