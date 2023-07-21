BRATTLEBORO — Vermonters in the midst of knee-deep mud and reconstruction should take precautions to ensure they don’t end up knee-deep in financial trouble due to scammers or price gouging.
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark has tasked her Consumer Assistance Program with providing tips and guidance to avoid getting caught up in scams.
“Vermonters affected by natural disasters need support and assistance,” said Christopher Curtis, director of the Consumer Assistance Program. “Unfortunately, they can be targets for scammers seeking to take advantage of sometimes desperate situations and people dealing with heightened anxiety or emotional response.
“Be suspicious of unsolicited calls or emails making big promises or asking for money or personal information. Slow down and ask a trusted family member or friend if an offer looks legitimate, check out contractors and charities on approved government websites before writing a check — and get everything in writing before you spend your hard-earned money.”
Curtis explained that the Consumer Assistance Program is a unique 40-year partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and the University of Vermont. Trained staff and UVM students take 8,000 to 10,000 calls annually, helping Vermonters solve their consumer problems.
“We stand ready to help Vermonters from every corner of the state,” said Curtis. “We handle disputes ranging from billing problems to auto complaints to home improvement fraud — really anything that may constitute unfair or deceptive practices.”
“We are especially focused now on helping folks with flood recovery. Call us. We can help.”
Curtis offered the following tips to recognize and protect one’s self:
Government imposer relief scams: A scammer may claim to be FEMA or another government organization offering help for a fee or demanding your personal information. Connect with FEMA directly and follow updates from the Governor and Vermont Emergency Management.
Phony charities: Do your research and only give to valid charities that you have thoroughly researched and vetted.
Dubious contractors: Never pay in full upfront for a home improvement project. Make sure you have a written contract. Check residential contractor registration status with the Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation.
Utility disconnection scams: These scammers demand payment along with threats to disconnect the consumer’s services. Hang up and contact your utility provider directly about your account status, using a number you know to be valid.
Price gouging: Report suspected price gouging to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) at 800-649-2424. Visit ago.vermont.gov/cap for more information.