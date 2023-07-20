MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, in coordination with Gov. Phil Scott, has waived permit limits on transfer station and landfill hours of operation and daily facility tonnage limits during this State of Emergency.
The Vermont DEC advises residents and businesses to call before a waste haul, as facility hours may vary, and to be patient with solid waste haulers and facility staff who have been working close to 80-hour weeks to meet the current demand.
If a town has a need for help with flood debris beyond what local contractors can handle, the town Emergency Management Director should contact the State Emergency Operations Center.
Residents should contact their town to find out if there will be a contractor picking up flood debris or where the closest transfer stations are for proper disposal.
The Vermont DEC advises cleanup crews to use caution and to wear gloves and proper personal protective equipment to separate hazardous waste from other trash. It is important to set aside flood-damaged chemicals, paint, flammable liquids, electronics, appliances, and other household hazardous waste for separate disposal. It is safe to temporarily store hazardous and other solid waste outside if chemicals are kept in their original containers and not spilled or mixed.
The extended hours of operation at Casella’s New England Waste Services of Vermont landfill in Coventry and Vermont solid waste transfer stations can ease cleanup efforts.
For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.