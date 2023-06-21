MONTPELIER — The Vermont Democratic Party is honoring state party Treasurer Deb Berryere of Guilford and Judy Murphy of Bennington with the Obuchowski Award on Sunday, June 25. This award is given to Democrats from Southern Vermont for their service to their community and the state.
Deb Berryere, a teacher of 45 years, put her skills learned in the classroom to use since her retirement in 2018. In 2019, Berryere was elected Assistant Treasurer for Windham County and named an alternate delegate to the state party. That same year, she was appointed to the Budget & Finance Subcommittee, where her keen understanding of finance, eagerness to learn about campaign finance compliance, and dedication to getting answers to all of her questions, made her the perfect candidate for Party Treasurer.
In 2021, Berryere joined the VDP as Treasurer and has been growing the role ever since. Deb has worked regularly to ensure the party’s finances are organized, and in her time as Guilford Democratic Committee Chair, has been a vocal advocate for support for southern Vermont and town committees within the VDP.
Judy Murphy, who was born and raised in Canada, was formerly a journalist who reported for Canadian daily newspapers and was the Education Editor for the Ottawa Citizen. After moving to the States, she worked as the Editor of the Brooklyn Heights Press in NYC, a Senior Reporter at Sports Illustrated, and served on the board of CETA in New Jersey.
A life-long advocate, Murphy used her professional experiences to organize a successful class action sex discrimination suit against Time, Inc., helped fund - and later became the Executive Director of - a center to help disadvantaged women re-enter the workforce, worked as State Coordinator for Vermont National Organization for Women, and served as President of the Bennington Branch board of the American Association of University Women, where she continues to remain involved.
Murphy is a member of the Bennington County Democratic Committee, formerly serving as their Chair. Her involvement in the community and as a member of the Bennington County Democrats helped pave the way for countless southern Vermonters to win their elections.
“The Vermont Democratic Party wouldn’t be as great as it is today without Deb and Judy working tirelessly to make it that way. They are wonderful parts of our team, and we are eternally grateful for their service,” said VDP Chair David Glidden.
Berryere and Murphy will receive the Obuchowski Award at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester on Sunday, June 25.