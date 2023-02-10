WESTMINSTER — The Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation into an allegation that a group of Vermont State Police troopers, at least two of them stationed in the Westminster barracks, used racist, misogynistic and otherwise offensive language while playing an online game when they were off duty.
According to a statement from department Commissioner Jennifer Morrison, because of confidentiality requirements, the DPS would not comment on the specific allegations.
While Morrison's statement had no specifics on the language used by the troopers, she did provide a detailed timeline of the state's response, defending its actions after a media report indicated the DPS response was lacking.
The case began when state Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham, received an email about the offensive language on Monday morning; he immediately forwarded the email to Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Westminster barracks, who then forwarded it to Lt. Anthony French, barracks commander.
Less than an hour after Hashim received the information, it was sent to Lt. Robert McKenna, the director of the Office of Internal Affairs, who reviewed the information and presented it to Morrison.
"Because the original author of the email was a third party who was relaying an anonymous complaint about the possible activity of troopers whose identities were not disclosed, the determination was made that there was insufficient information to open a formal internal affairs investigation," Morrison said in a statement Thursday evening.
Though an official investigation wasn't opened, she stated, she asked McKenna to try to obtain more information.
Over the next 24 hours, McKenna received additional information related to this situation via email and phone calls.
A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday to present this information to Morrison, but because of the numerous hoax threat calls affecting Vermont schools that same day, Morrison's meeting with McKenna did not occur until the afternoon.
"I reviewed the additional information that the Office of Internal Affairs had received, and I determined there was now sufficient evidence to open a formal internal investigation ...," she stated.
Morrison's statement Thursday came in response to a media report that alleged she failed to take action upon receiving the information.
"I need to set the record straight regarding recent reporting about the Vermont State Police that contains significant inaccuracies and omissions, and to ensure the public fully understands the complete timeline of recent events," she stated. "At no time did I or anyone else within the state police suggest that an investigation would not be opened; we advised only that additional information was necessary. Once that information was received, we immediately launched a formal internal investigation."
The Reformer has reached out to Morrison and Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver for comment
"We must afford due process to the troopers involved and allow the investigation to proceed," Morrison said in her statement. "Once the internal investigation is complete, the state police and I will consult the State Police Advisory Commission on next steps and provide whatever information we can, in accordance with the law, to the public."
Adam Silverman, public information officer for the VSP, in response to a query from the Reformer, said, "We’re not able to comment on the number of troopers or their assignments because of the confidentiality requirements. But I can tell you that no one is currently on paid relief from duty status in connection with this."
Morrison also stated that she and the Vermont State Police take all complaints regarding misconduct of state troopers, on duty or off, "with the utmost seriousness."