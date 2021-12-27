SOUTHERN VERMONT — The issue of food insecurity has only been compounded by COVID-19.
That's why Southeastern Vermont Community Action announced that Vermont Everyone Eats — the innovative COVID-19 response program that provides meal assistance to Vermonters while supporting local restaurants, farmers, and food producers — has received an extension to continue through April 1.
This extension, following three before it, is made possible thanks to the continued commitment from Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover 100% of the program’s costs.
The program provides nutritious meals to residents in need of food assistance as well as a stabilizing source of income for business all along the food supply chain. The program is currently operated by 11 community hubs throughout the state, including a statewide online digital app. Since July 2020 over 260 restaurants have prepared over 1.9 million meals for Vermonters impacted by COVID-19.
Vermont Everyone Eats is funded by a contract provided by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development with Southeastern Vermont Community Action to manage the program.
Everyone Eats was inspired by grassroots initiatives from communities across the state. Originally designed as a five-month program, the program has been extended multiple times to mitigate high levels of food insecurity and economic instability exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. In July 2020, state lawmakers allocated funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to launch the program, which was subsequently extended with federal funding.
It's operated through a network of community hubs located throughout the state. Since its start, 14 community hubs have worked with 260 restaurants sourcing ingredients from over 300 farmers and food producers to distribute over 1.9 million meals to residents all over the state.
“The program is expecting to celebrate the incredible milestone of providing its 2 millionth meal early in the new year, and we at SEVCA and everyone connected with it throughout the state are very proud of helping that to happen," said Steve Geller, Southeastern Vermont Community Action's executive director. "We hope it can continue for as long as it’s needed.”
For more information about Vermont Everyone Eats, visit www.vteveryoneeats.org or explore community posts at #vteveryoneeats.