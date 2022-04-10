BRATTLEBORO — Since August of 2020, the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance has been shepherding the Vermont Everyone Eats program that benefits so many here in Windham County. Community members as eaters, restaurant owners and workers as well as the local farmers and food producers all have stood to benefit. Through this program, DBA has purchased 276,572 meals to date and the news recently came that the program will not end as expected, instead, it will continue through July 1.
Over the past 20 months, Brattleboro Everyone Eats has served seven towns, worked with hundreds of volunteers, 30 restaurants, many farmers and food producers, and more than 25 local organizations and schools. Currently, the VEE program distributes 3,180 meals a week through partnerships like Boys & Girls Club, Winston Prouty Center, Brattleboro Union Highschool and Dummerston Cares.
While the health impact of the latest surge has recently receded, the long tail of the economic crisis continues to challenge restaurants, farmers, food producers and individuals. The Vermont Everyone Eats program both feeds people and strengthens the state economy at the same time. Regional hubs purchase and distribute meals from local restaurants, and a statewide mobile app provides meal access to eaters directly from restaurants.
Since August 2020, Vermont Everyone Eats has provided over 2.25 million meals statewide, entirely paid for with nearly $30 million of Federal CARES Act and FEMA funding. More than 260 Vermont restaurants have participated. Over 37 percent of VEE meal ingredients from nearly 300 Vermont farms and food producers have been used by restaurants as part of a local purchasing requirement that spreads the economic benefit as widely as possible. Local purchasing has far exceeded requirements and is considered a major success in this program.
For more information on the program or how to receive a meal reach out to Max from the DBA EE Team: maximum@brattleboro.com or visit the Vermont Everyone Eats page at brattleboro.com.