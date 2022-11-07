BRUNSWICK — The annual statewide Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is underway in Vermont. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to 12th grade to create designs featuring ducks, swans or geese in their natural habitats.
Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second, and third places and honorable mentions. Entries must be received by March 15. Entries should be mailed to 5396 Route 105, Brunswick, VT 05905.
The Vermont Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in a national competition in Washington, D.C. The first-place national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp. Proceeds from the sale of Junior Duck Stamps support conservation education by providing awards and scholarships for students, teachers and schools.
Modeled after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual Federal Duck Stamp competition, the Junior Duck Stamp contest is part of an educational curriculum that teaches students about waterfowl, the importance of wetlands and habitat conservation. Proceeds from the sale of Federal Duck Stamps protect wetlands through land acquisition by the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Contest rules and entry forms are currently available for download at fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program.php.
For more information on the contest, call the Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge at 802-962-5240, ext. 112. Businesses or organizations who would like to sponsor this program are encouraged to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.