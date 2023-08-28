The Vermont Historical Society will publish a new book about the history of the state's eugenics movement on Sept. 28: "Vermont for the Vermonters": The History of Eugenics in the Green Mountain State by Mercedes de Guardiola.
Eugenics is a pseudo-scientific field of selective human breeding that rose to prominence in the early 1900s and was the foundation of Nazi Germany. Vermont was one of many American states to adopt eugenics as the basis for public policies such as family separation, institutionalization, and sterilization that targeted the most vulnerable Vermonters and led to widespread intergenerational damage. In 2021, the state formally apologized for the practice, and the legislature is exploring ongoing responses.
"Vermont for the Vermonters" is the result of years of research and new scholarship into the story of the eugenics movement in the state. Examining developments from poor farms to mental institutions and public campaigns under Governor Mead and University of Vermont professor Henry Perkins, de Guardiola demonstrates the underlying social and political landscape that helped pave the way for strong support of Vermont's eugenics policies, determined how they were implemented and carried out, and resulted in a devastating cost for Vermonters. She regrounds Vermont's actions and policies in the larger context of the state and the nation's public policies, allowing us to better understand the motivations and long-range consequences of the movement.
De Guardiola is a graduate of Dartmouth College, where she began her research into the history of Vermont eugenics and was awarded the Jones History Prize for her thesis. After publishing her new findings on Governor Mead's 1912 eugenics campaign in VHS's scholarly Vermont History journal, she testified about the movement's history before the Vermont legislature during the early 2020s.
"It has been a rewarding process to see the seed of de Guardiola's research, published in Vermont History in 2019, develop into a meaningful and timely book. Expanding on the work of previous scholars and tapping into a broad array of sources, 'Vermont for the Vermonters' explores an international and national sociological movement that took hold in the Green Mountain State. Though emotionally challenging, the story is a must-read for anyone looking to understand community, exclusion, and belonging," said Vermont Executive Director Steve Perkins.
U.S. Representative Becca Balint says "De Guardiola expands our understanding of eugenics from a narrow moment in Vermont history to a broad pattern of ideas, policies, and programs across two centuries. As a former social studies teacher, I know that facing our history is necessary to build an inclusive, diverse, and thriving future for our state. 'Vermont for the Vermonters' is essential reading."
The book will be released on Sept. 28 as a trade paperback ($22.95) and eBook ($9.99). It is now available for preorder from the Vermont Historical Society store and will be available on Amazon.com and in physical bookstores.
VHS will hold an event for its members on the 28th at the Vermont History Center in Barre, with a talk and Q&A session with de Guardiola. Further events and programming will be announced in the coming weeks.
"Vermont for the Vermonters" joins a line of books published by VHS that explore the state's history, including Discovering Black Vermont: African American Farmers in Hinesburg, 1790-1890 by Elise A. Guyette, Repeopling Vermont: The Paradox of Development in the Twentieth Century by Paul M. Searls, The Rebel and the Tory: Ethan Allen, Philip Skene, and the Dawn of Vermont by John J. Duffy, H. Nicholas Muller III, and Gary G. Shattuck and others.