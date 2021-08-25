Vermont Independent Media/(VIM), publisher of The Commons, announced the Media Mentoring Project, which is a participatory journalism project with the goal to assist area residents in building writing, journalism and other media literacy skills in the belief that a vibrant democracy requires an informed, empowered and vocal citizenry.
VIM endeavors to empower residents to become re-involved in their media — to see it once again as a town square, a vehicle for a community to debate and investigate.
VIM will mount a series of workshops for citizens about getting their voices heard in local media. VIM plans to present four workshops starting in September — one a month — to address several aspects of the media equation: how people receive media, how they can to contribute to it, and how they interpret it. Topics to be covered include: how to write an effective press release, writing a letter to the editor, or an opinion piece, what makes a compelling lead, how to get coverage of your event, and how to determine “fake” news from fact-based reporting. Local reporters from a variety of media along with public relations experts will conduct the workshops in local venues.