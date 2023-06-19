BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Insight Meditation Center and Amanda Kenyon, Landkind Guide, will be offering a nature retreat at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at 300 Sunset Lake Road in Williamsville.
This offsite morning retreat is an experiential practice for reconnecting with nature. It is inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, “forest bathing,” and integrates principles from Buddhism, wilderness guiding, experiential education, and more.
The forest bathing practice is a heart-centered approach to nature reconnection that interweaves present moment awareness, embodiment, the senses, gratitude, and reciprocity. The retreat will be a combination of sitting, walking, and meandering over short distances on gently rolling terrain. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Further details at vermontinsight.org.