NEWFANE — The Vermont Institute of Natural Science will present "Raptors: Inspiring Conservation" at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at the Moore Free Library, 23 West St.
For hundreds of years, humans didn't understand the vital role that raptors play in the local ecosystem. Some of the local, most charismatic birds, including the Bald Eagle and Peregrine Falcon, wound up on the Endangered Species List, and today a majority of bird species are in decline.
Come learn how people band together to save these animals and meet some live birds who will help tell these inspiring conservation stories. Best of all, learn how to help them thrive in the wild.
For more information, email moorefreelibrary@gmail.com or call 802-365-7948.