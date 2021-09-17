MONTPELIER -- On Sunday at 3 p.m. Vermont Interfaith Action will host a COVID-19 Memorial Service, to bring people together as a community and to honor Vermonters lost to the coronavirus. It will be held on the lawn of the Statehouse, 115 State Street, Montpelier. The event will be live-streamed from the Vermont Interfaith Action Facebook Page. VIA is a federation in the Faith in Action national network.
The heart of the event will be a ceremonial reading of names so that each individual who has died of COVID-19 is recognized. In addition, various clergy will offer brief interfaith prayers and readings. Lt. Governor Molly Gray and State Epidemiologist Dr. Patsy Kelso will also participate.
“We have all suffered so much during this pandemic,” said the Rev. Debbie Ingram, executive director of Vermont Interfaith Action. “This is a moment to honor those lost and to begin to heal as a community.”
This is an outdoor event but participants are encouraged to follow COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and social distancing.