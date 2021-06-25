PUTNEY -- The faith-based community organizing group Vermont Interfaith Action (VIA) recently hired Mike Mrowicki as Southern Vermont Organizer. Mrowicki will provide organizing support to faith communities in Windham and Bennington counties from his long-time home in Putney.
Mrowicki brings to VIA decades of experience in organizing, working directly with, and advocating for children, families, and all those in need. His background includes serving as the executive director of Putney Family Services for 12 years and volunteering most recently as guardian ad litem in the family court system, advocating for children in cases of abuse and neglect.
In recent years, his work has included serving on the Putney Affordable Housing Committee and helping asylum seekers, especially through CASP (Community Asylum Seekers Project). Mrowicki has also been a volunteer with the Putney Food Shelf for over 21 years.
In 2007, Mrowicki's public service grew beyond his hometown of Putney when he was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives. He has concentrated his public service work on justice issues, including economic, environmental, social, and racial justice.
“Speaking on behalf of the Board, staff, and leaders of VIA, we could not be more pleased to welcome Mike into the organization,” said Executive Director Debbie Ingram. “His skills, values, experience, reputation, and relationships will be tremendous assets to his work with us now and in the future.”
VIA’s current issue work centers on racial justice, corrections reform, affordable housing and homelessness, and immigration reform. The organization comprises 68 member and affiliated congregations representing about 15,000 Vermonters. VIA belongs to the Faith in Action network, which has over 45 affiliates in 20 U.S. states and three countries outside the U.S.