Vermont ranks as the fifth safest state to live in during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a WalletHub study.
WalletHub released updated rankings for its Safest States During COVID-19 report Thursday.
To rank as one of the safest states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. The data includes levels of COVID-19 community transmission, rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the percentage of the eligible vaccinated population.
The findings conclude that the Green Mountain State also ranks lowest for positive COVID tests and highest for vaccinations. Vermont ranks 19th for the lowest death rate and 17th for the lowest levels of community transmission.
Behind Vermont, New Hampshire came in as the sixth safest state during the pandemic. Massachusetts ranked 13th, and Maine ranked first — the safest state in the country.
Rankings are based on data available on July 27. About 67 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and new cases are up in the past 90 days, according to The New York Times.
To view the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid/86567.