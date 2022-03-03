BRUNSWICK — The annual statewide Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is underway in Vermont. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to 12th grade to create designs featuring ducks, swans or geese in their natural habitats.
Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second, third places and honorable mentions. Entries must be received by March 15.
The Vermont Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in a national competition in Washington D.C. The first-place national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp.
Contest rules and entry forms are currently available for download at www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program.php. For more information on the contest, call the Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge at 802-962-5240, ext. 112. Businesses or organizations who would like to sponsor this program are encouraged to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.