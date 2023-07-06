BRATTLEBORO — Locals are invited to several free events sponsored by the Vermont Land Trust to learn about farming and Vermont’s wetlands.
Liz Thompson, ecologist and conservationist, formerly with the Vermont Land Trust, will lead a botanical and ecological webinar on bogs and fens in Vermont from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10. Thompson has many years of experience as a professor at UVM and leading events for the public with VLT. She will discuss how fens and bogs are formed, how they develop, and how they change over time. Participants will get to see some of the wildflowers, sedges, shrubs, and trees that grow in fens and bogs, which are known as peatlands. They will also learn of several different Vermont peatlands, some of which are open to the public.
On Wednesday, July 19, the public is invited to tour Lilac Ridge Farm in Brattleboro, from 3 to 4 p.m. The farm is owned and operated by the Thurber family, who have been farming the land for over 80 years. They grow organic vegetables and berries, milk cows, run a sugaring operation and a farmstand, and recently opened a creemee stand. Participants will explore the farm with the farmers and learn about the work that goes into milking cows and growing food for the community.
The Land Trust is also hosting an event on old-growth forests in Williston on July 27 and another on pastures and healthy soils in Highgate on July 31.
The Vermont Land Trust requests pre-registration for these events via the website at vlt.org/events.