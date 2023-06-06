MONTPELIER — The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will hold remote meetings on June 12 and June 19.
Both meetings will run from noon to 1:15 p.m. As permitted by ACT 1 of the 2023 Vermont Legislature, these meetings will be conducted solely as webcasts with concurrent teleconferences. The following link may be used to join these webcasts:
VT-NDCAP Nuclear Waste Policy Committee 2022-2023 Webcasts
While this weblink will broadcast both the video and audio portions of the webcast, the meeting audio will also be available from the following teleconference connection: 802-552-8456 or 802-828-7228 (Conference ID: 340 082 993#).
The FWNP Committee meetings will both discuss potential recycling and reprocessing options for spent nuclear fuel. Reprocessing nuclear fuel, a practice long essentially prohibited in the U.S., is being discussed again as the Department of Energy oversees various research projects in this area, reliance on foreign sources or uranium is reexamined, several existing light water reactors can use reprocessed fuel and some new reactor designs if implemented, may require it.
At the June 12 meeting, Dr. Sven Bader, Technical Consultant at Orano Federal Services, will discuss several spent fuel recycling options. At the June 19 meeting, Dr. Edwin Lyman, Director of Nuclear Power Safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, will provide additional discussion on spent fuel reprocessing.
Written questions and comments pertaining to the meetings may be submitted to VT NDCAP’s email address at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov.