Applications are now being accepted for private landowners looking to bring their offline apartments back up to health and safety code. The program is a statewide initiative called Vermont Housing Improvement Program (VHIP) administered by the local homeownership centers across Vermont, such as Windham & Windsor Housing Trust.
VHIP provides rental property owners up to $30,000 per unit to cover the costs of bringing vacant and blighted rental units back online. This program is designed to address two critical issues in the state: the declining quality of rental units and the homeless assistance programs that often struggle to find suitable housing for their clients. Program participants are required to provide a 20 percent match, maintain HUD Fair Market Rent prices, and work with Coordinated Entry Lead Organizations to identify suitable tenants exiting homelessness. VHIP was modeled after the 2020 Re-Housing Recovery Program, which brought over 240 units up to code, of which approximately one-third house formerly homeless households; 74 of those units where in Windham and Windsor counties.
“We found this program particularly impactful as we were able to work with folks in the more rural towns. Adding even one or two units in smaller towns has a tremendous impact," Bruce Whitney, director of Homeownership, said in a statment.
Rebecca Gagnon, a property owner in Bellows Falls, shares that she used the program to address the plumbing and electrical upgrades in her two buildings in town. “I never could have done it without the grant. These units were vacant and now they’re housing local families.”
To learn more about the program and to apply, visit: www.homemattershere.org/rental-rehab/ or call 802-254-4604. Windham & Windsor Housing Trust is a housing nonprofit with the mission to strengthen the communities of Southeast Vermont through the development and stewardship of permanently affordable housing and through ongoing support and advocacy for its residents. WWHT addresses this through housing development, property management, resident services, and the Homeownership Center.