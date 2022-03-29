Vermont has committed $2.32 million to expand the Working Communities Challenge and double the number of teams tackling tough local economic issues, from aging populations to low labor force participation.
The program’s expansion to eight teams in Vermont means that an additional 224,000 residents could potentially benefit from Working Communities Challenge efforts in the state. The Southern Vermont team, working with communities that make up most of Windham and Bennington counties, will establish initiatives to grow and retain a diverse workforce.
“The pandemic has exacerbated the challenges rural communities are facing, they really need innovative approaches to change local systems that aren’t working anymore,” said Ben Doyle, president of the Preservation Trust of Vermont. “These four teams will be well-positioned, and they’ll have the necessary resources to lead the way.”