Vermont State Representative Sara Coffey, from Guilford, received the 2021 Pacesetter and was honored at the national summit, “Fund Communities, Build Security,” hosted by the Women Legislators’ Lobby (WILL), a program of Women’s Action for New Directions (WAND).
Coffey was among seven “Pacesetters,” women state legislators who are leading the way in redirecting much-needed federal funds back to their constituents: Georgia Rep. Park Cannon; Coffey; Ohio Rep. Catherine Ingram; Vermont Rep. Kimberly Jessup; Rhode Island Sen. Meghan Kallman; Hawaii Rep. Amy Perruso and New Mexico Rep. Angelica Rubio.
WILL Pacesetters are recognized for their noteworthy legislative service, their contributions to sound policy, and their groundbreaking leadership in their respective states.
“I am proud to receive this award among such an esteemed group of legislators who share the common purpose of prioritizing investments in families and building vibrant and healthy communities. As we recover from the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, I support a robust state-federal partnership to ensure that the necessary resources and services are in place for our citizens. We must protect vital programs and insist that Pentagon spending be scrutinized for savings,” said Rep. Coffey.
The Pacesetter Award was presented to Coffey on October 5 at the Torchbearer Reception which awarded Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (CA-53) as the 2021 Torchbearer, an award given during each of WAND’s biennial conferences. Congresswoman Jacobs follows in the footsteps of members like representatives Rashida Tlaib, Barbara Lee, Jan Schakowsky, Donna Edwards and many others who have received the award over the last 30 years of the Women Legislators’ Lobby for their inspirational leadership in the fields of peace, justice, and the advancement of women.
The Women Legislators’ Lobby is a national nonpartisan network of women state legislators who work together to influence federal policy and budget priorities.