BRATTLEBORO — Due to the significant weather impacts affecting the contractor's schedule, the closure period of Vermont Route 142 has been extended until the end of the day Friday, Sept. 8.
The active detours for cars and trucks will remain as configured, with Uniformed Traffic Officers present as needed to assist with peak periods of traffic through the high school.
The location of the closure is approximately 1000 feet south of the current intersection of VT 142 and VT/NH 119. Access to both Royal Road from the southern approach and to 28 Vernon Street from the north will be maintained.
During the closure, a local detour has been put in place from VT 142 up Cotton Mill Hill Road, where separate signed detours are in place for cars and trucks. Trucks should turn left onto South Main Street, continue onto Fairground Road, and turn onto Canal Street. Cars should turn right onto South Main Street and proceed to Canal Street. A three-way stop configuration will be implemented at the intersection of VT 142 and Cotton Mill Hill Road. A turnaround has been constructed on VT 142 to allow vehicles with a significant turning radius from the north to approach Cotton Mill Hill Road from the south.