MONTPELIER — The Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs and the House Committee on General and Housing will hold a public hearing Thursday at 5 p.m. The Committees will hear testimony concerning the state of housing in Vermont.
The hearing will be held in Room 267 of the Pavilion Building in Montpelier and via Zoom.
Anyone interested in testifying should sign up in advance by noon on Wednesday at https://legislature.vermont.gov/links/public-hearing-on-housing.
When registering, prospective witnesses will be asked to select a topic category. Testimony time may be limited to approximately three minutes per person.
The hearing will be available on YouTube at https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming/senate-economic-development-housing-and- general-affairs.
Written testimony is encouraged and can be submitted electronically through e-mail at testimony2023@leg.state.vt.us or mailed to the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs, c/o Scott Moore, 133 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05633.