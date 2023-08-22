BRATTLEBORO — On Thursday, Aug. 10, as part of Sen. Bernie Sander's August tour, he met with seniors in Brattleboro. During the event, residents submitted a petition urging the senator to lead the Senate to End Endless wars, starting in Yemen.
In response to questions from multiple residents, he recommitted to taking action in the Senate to reclaim congressional constitutional responsibility over the war in Yemen.
During the discussion, constituents reminded Sanders of his Dec. 13, 2022, promise on the Senate floor when he withdrew his Yemen War Powers Resolution due to pressure from the Biden administration and committed to coming back for a vote if needed. Sanders had said at that time, "I look forward to working with the administration which is opposed to this resolution, and see if we can come up with something that is strong and effective. If we do not, I will be back."
"We're not giving up on that issue," Sen. Sanders said in Brattleboro.
In announcing his support for the Yemen War Powers Resolution in December, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy affirmed that unconstitutional U.S. military participation in the Saudi war in Yemen had not ended. The U.S. State Department this spring offered more weapons sales to Saudi Arabia to use against Yemenis at a time when the Saudis and Yemenis were holding historic peace talks.
"The Saudi blockade continues to strangle Yemen, and Saudi Arabia could resume its airstrikes, with US-made bombs and fighter jets serviced by U.S. contractors, at any point," Isaac Evans-Frantz, executive director of Action Corps of Brattleboro, said in a statement. "As Bernie acknowledged in Brattleboro: 'Some food is getting in, some medical equipment is getting in,' but the devastating blockade continues to strangle the people of the country. Saudi Arabia prevents medicine, medical equipment, and other basic goods from entering the country.
"At the Senior Center, Bernie promised to continue his leadership to stop unauthorized participation in the war on Yemen and beyond," Evans-Frantz continued. "Because the U.S. is ramping up military support for Saudi Arabia while the Saudi government continues to wage a brutal air and sea blockade against its neighbor Yemen, it's time for Bernie to reintroduce his Yemen War Powers Resolution and co-sponsor the bipartisan 502b resolution to hold Saudi Arabia and the U.S. State Department accountable."
Action Corps is an organization with people in 30 states who campaign for U.S. policies to save lives around the world.
Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., released a tweet in May when he became an early supporter of the Yemen peace talks. He tweeted: "I'm encouraged by the progress toward ending Yemen's civil war. This is a humanitarian crisis. We should end U.S. military support to this Saudi-led war and help relieve the suffering of the Yemeni people."
Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., was one of 39 House members who signed the Khanna-Tlaib Yemen letter the same month calling for the lifting of the Saudi blockade of Yemen and threatening the introduction of a Yemen War Powers Resolution in the absence of executive action.
Vermonters have been calling on Sen. Sanders to follow through on his leadership to help end U.S. participation in the war in Yemen at multiple rallies this year, as reported by the Brattleboro Reformer and The Commons. The Vermont Progressive Party and Libertarian Party of Vermont have released statements calling on Sen. Sanders to reintroduce the Yemen War Powers Resolution this spring.
To watch MaryDiane Baker, Action Corps Vermont organizer, deliver a petition Aug. 10 to Bernie Sanders and call on him to re-introduce his Yemen War Powers Resolution, visit https://youtu.be/-YafKZgK5vk.