MONTPELIER — Refugees making their home in Vermont will now be able to access in-state tuition rates at all Vermont State Colleges system institutions, thanks to an expansion of Act 166 of 2022. Act 166 updates residency policies to ensure that refugees making their home in Vermont can access in-state tuition rates at the Community College of Vermont.
The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges adopted and then expanded this initiative to apply to all Vermont State Colleges institutions. As of June 1, refugees living in Vermont and attending Castleton University, Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College will pay in-state tuition rates. This policy will be upheld when the new Vermont State University launches in July of 2023.
“The Legislature is eager to support accessible, public higher education in Vermont,” said Sen. Brian Campion, chairman of the Senate Education Committee. “I am pleased to see the VSCS Board of Trustees take this initiative to provide just and equitable education for refugees and expand it. The Vermont State Colleges System has opportunities for Vermonters in nearly every community around the state, and adopting this inclusive measure system-wide will ensure that refugees who have come to Vermont are able to pursue their educational goals no matter where they live.”
Community College of Vermont President Joyce Judy noted, “CCV holds at its core the belief that education has the power to transform lives, inspire families, and strengthen communities. We believe in providing access to a high-quality, affordable postsecondary education for all Vermonters, including our newest community members. This step by the Legislature and the Board of Trustees aligns with our goals to ensure that our programs are equitable, accessible, and student-centered.”
“We are committed to lowering barriers of access to public higher education in Vermont and ensuring that opportunities for workforce development and educational advancement are adapting to meet the needs of modern learners,” Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal added. “We are creating new and innovative approaches to our work that serve the students who need them most. I am excited that the Board of Trustees took such meaningful action as to extend this policy to all institutions within the Vermont State Colleges System.”