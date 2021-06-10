MONTPELIER -- The annual Vermont Days Weekend will be held this coming weekend, June 12-13, offering an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of summer and to explore Vermont’s fishing, state parks and historic culture. As the state continues its push to 80 percent of eligible Vermonters receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-up clinics will be held at numerous State Parks across the state.
All Vermont State Park day-use areas and all state-owned Historic Sites will be open at no charge. Saturday is free fishing day, the one day of the summer when anyone can fish in Vermont without a license. It’s also a day for history: the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will offer free admission on Saturday, June 12.
“Vermont Days is a great opportunity to get out and explore the state, especially this year when we are all looking forward to spending time with friends and family again,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham. “This weekend also invites people to try something new and discover the amazing experiences available at our State Historic Sites and State Parks. We hope those Vermonters who have yet to get vaccinated, will consider visiting a pop-clinic during their outdoor adventures this weekend.”
State Parks hosting vaccine clinics this weekend:
Friday, June 11
Lake Shaftsbury State Park, Shaftsbury – 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Saturday, June 12
Emerald Lake State Park, East Dorset - 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Alburgh Dunes State Park, Alburgh - 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Boulder Beach State Park, Groton - 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Carmi State Park, Enosburg Falls – 9:00 am to 11:00 am
Jamaica State Park, Jamaica – 9:00 am to 11:00 am
Silver Lake State Park, Barnard – 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Waterbury Center State Park, Waterbury – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Sunday, June 13
Bomoseen State Park, Castleton – 9:00 am to 11:00 am
Branbury State Park, Brandon – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Camp Plymouth State Park, Ludlow – 9:00 am to 11:00 am
Crystal Lake State Park, Barton – 9:00 am to 11:00 am
Elmore State Park, Elmore – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle – 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm
Kill Kare State Park, St. Albans – 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Lake St. Catherine State Park, Poultney – 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Quechee State Park, Hartford – 9:00 am to 11:00 am
Sand Bar State Park, Milton – 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
For more information on Vermont Days, visit VermontDays.com. For additional walk-up vaccine sites visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine